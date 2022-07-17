Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT Lowered to €32.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €43.00 ($43.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SZGPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.00) to €28.60 ($28.60) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.52.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

