Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 140.0% in June

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. Citigroup lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.00) to €45.50 ($45.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.3967 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

