Santori & Peters Inc. Buys 571 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 77,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,821,000. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 151,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.02 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

