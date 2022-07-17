Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 1,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 8.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,466,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

