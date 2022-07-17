Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,665 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $47.47 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

