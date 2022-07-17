Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys Shares of 7,058 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,068,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

