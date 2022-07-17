Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

