Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $472.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

