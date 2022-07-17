Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Makes New $224,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

