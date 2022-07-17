Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 3,055 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Twitter were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 750.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Twitter by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

