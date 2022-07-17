Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.05% of West Bancorporation worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $380.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.93. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

West Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.