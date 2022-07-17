SCHRODERS IS Ltd Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Visa makes up 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.13.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

