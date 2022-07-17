Sciencast Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

