Scotiabank Boosts Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$15.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.77.

Shares of AAV opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$106.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,800.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

