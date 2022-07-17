Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$106.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.46.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TOU opened at C$64.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$29.25 and a 52 week high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.409999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,774,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,923,293.50. Insiders have bought 32,167 shares of company stock worth $2,216,593 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

