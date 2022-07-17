Scotiabank Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$112.50

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$81.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$728.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7600007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,861.10. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. In the last quarter, insiders bought 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 and sold 35,552 shares worth $3,721,200.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

