Scotiabank Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$15.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Raymond James upgraded Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

AAVVF opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

