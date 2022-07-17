Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$14.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIREF stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $225.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.96%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

