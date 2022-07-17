SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.5 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

