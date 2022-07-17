ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $79.62 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also

