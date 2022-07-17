Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $38.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shift4 Payments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.08.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after purchasing an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 606,463 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.