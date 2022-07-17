Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Declines By 44.1%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on adidas from €359.00 ($359.00) to €348.00 ($348.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. adidas has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

