Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Declines By 34.3%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adyen Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $15.26 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,750.00) to €2,070.00 ($2,070.00) in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Adyen from €2,400.00 ($2,400.00) to €1,970.00 ($1,970.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,150.00) to €2,800.00 ($2,800.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,423.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

