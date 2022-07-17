Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Decreases By 62.5%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Aisin Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.
About Aisin
