Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Decreases By 62.5%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

