Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 109.6%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Stock Up 2.6 %

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALFVY. Barclays reduced their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

