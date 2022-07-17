Short Interest in Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Increases By 138.9%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Americanas Stock Performance

BTOOY opened at $5.50 on Friday. Americanas has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

Americanas Company Profile

Americanas SA operates in the e-commerce business in Brazil. It connects people, businesses, products, and services on the digital platform to offer various digital solutions. The company operates Americanas.com, an online store with various products in approximately 40 categories; Submarino, a digital brand in books, games, technology, and entertainment; Shoptime, a home shopping channel that offers bed, table, bath, small appliances, housewares, and sports and leisure products; Sou Barato, an outlet that offers repackaged products; Lojas Americanas; Americanas Express format; convenience stores; Ame Go, which allows customers to purchase products without a queue and without a checkout; and Americanas digital, a digital store that offers consumer electronics.

