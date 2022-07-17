Short Interest in Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Increases By 138.9%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Americanas Stock Performance
BTOOY opened at $5.50 on Friday. Americanas has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.
Americanas Company Profile
