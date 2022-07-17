Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Declines By 57.7%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,700 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the June 15th total of 2,427,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,051.4 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating and set a $10.33 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

