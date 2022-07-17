Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rises By 108.3%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the June 15th total of 128,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 107,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

