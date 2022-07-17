Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Grows By 50.0%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
