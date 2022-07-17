Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Grows By 50.0%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

