Short Interest in CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Decreases By 52.3%

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of ATNFW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CannBioRx Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannBioRx Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.