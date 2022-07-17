Short Interest in CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Decreases By 52.3%

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
CannBioRx Life Sciences Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of ATNFW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
