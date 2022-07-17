Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Decreases By 40.4%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of CCOEY stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

