Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 39.5%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

China Carbon Graphite Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHGI opened at $0.05 on Friday. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

