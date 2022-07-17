Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Declines By 34.0%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CCVTF opened at 4.72 on Friday. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 4.72 and a 12-month high of 4.72.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

