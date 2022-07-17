Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 151.3%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Coffee Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Coffee has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Coffee

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

