Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rises By 147.0%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a growth of 147.0% from the June 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $6.70 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.