Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Rises By 146.7%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the June 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

CV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVHL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. CV has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Get CV alerts:

About CV

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.