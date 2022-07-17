Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Expands By 146.7%

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the June 15th total of 64,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

