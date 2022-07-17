Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Expands By 200.0%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXTG opened at $64.26 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

