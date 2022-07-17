Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Increases By 200.0%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 3.0 %
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $63.67.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.