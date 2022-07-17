Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Increases By 200.0%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

