Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 106.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 106.6% from the June 15th total of 793,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 40.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ BHAT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.80.
About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
