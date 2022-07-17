Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Expands By 140.0%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.84%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $15,003,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

