Short Interest in MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Increases By 200.0%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MTR Price Performance

Shares of MTR stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. MTR has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.3412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

See Also

