Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Rises By 156.3%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OriginClear Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCLN opened at $0.02 on Friday. OriginClear has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 265.45%.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

