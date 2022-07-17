Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Rises By 136.1%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.