Short Interest in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Expands By 135.3%

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,100 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the June 15th total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxxinity

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,059,878.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 151,928 shares of company stock valued at $365,120 in the last 90 days.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vaxxinity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxxinity Trading Up 3.7 %

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vaxxinity has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxxinity will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.