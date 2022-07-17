Short Interest in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Increases By 61.8%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCKA. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 6,116.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCKA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

