Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases By 136.5%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of HIO opened at $3.93 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.