Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Increases By 136.5%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.93 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 75,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 942,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.