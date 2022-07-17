Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.00) to €11.00 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.00) to €15.70 ($15.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.05 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

