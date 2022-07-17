Silvergate Capital (SI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

