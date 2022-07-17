Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $3.21. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 821 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

